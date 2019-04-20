Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns finish off their series with Kannapolis tonight at 7 p.m. at Intimidators Stadium. Hagerstown sends RHP Joan Adon (1-1, 3.68 ERA) to the bump, while Kannapolis counters with RHP Kade McClure (0-0, 5.87 ERA).

SUNS SCORE SEASON-HIGH 13 RUNS IN WIN: With the game tied 4-4, the first five Suns (8-8) batters to come to the plate in the sixth reached base safely. Juan Pascal and Trey Vickers led things off with back to back singles before Cody Wilson reached on a throwing error that plated Pascal and sent Vickers to third. Justin Connell hit a base knock to score Vickers before Israel Pineda dribbled a double up the middle to score Wilson. Gilbert Lara kept the inning going with an RBI base hit followed by a KJ Harrison double to put the Suns in front 10-4 with just one out in the inning.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH: Yesterday, the Suns offense had a few season-highs, including most runs in a game (13), most runs in an inning (6), most doubles in a game (6) and most hits in a game (17). Not only that, but KJ Harrison because the first Suns hitter to have four hits in a single contest. The first basmean is hitting .450 this season.

PICKING UP THE SLACK: After starting the season with an ERA over 4.50, Suns starters have found a zone. The starting pitcher ERA is now sitting at 3.47, down over a point in the last week. It's been helped by Tim Cate and Jake Irvin earning Hagerstown's first two quality starts in back-to-back outings against Lexington, but the entire rotation was incredible the last time through. Since April 14, starters have logged 27 innings and allowed just four runs. That's good for a 1.33 ERA. Tomas Alastre started the order through this trek with a five inning outing where he allowed just one run and he will start tonight's game against the Intimidators.

BOOTING WINS: The Suns have the second-highest number of unearned runs in the South Atlantic League, trailing only the Kannapolis Intimidators. The Suns have allowed 15 unearned runs compared to Kannapolis's 17 The Suns have put together a .956 fielding percentage this season, which is the lowest fielding percentage in the South Atlantic League. In fact, the Suns have the fourth lowest fielding percentage in all of Minor League Baseball, trailing just the Elsinore Storm (.953), the Dayton Dragons (.950) and the Kane County Cougars (.945). The Columbia Fireflies lead the league in fielding percentage, with a .980 mark and Greenboro and Augusta have surrendered the fewest unearned runs this season (4).

SOME WILL WIN...... SOME SING BLUES: In Tim Cate's three starts, he has received just three runs of support while working 15.1 innings. The Connecticut-native has the lowest ERA on the team, sitting at 1.76, but has yet to receive a win despite giving up just three earned runs himself. The lefty has been superb on the hill, earning a 0.98 WHIP, fanning 16 batters while walking just six, but he has yet to earn his first win this season. Yesterday he earned his third-career quality start, the Suns first quality start of 2019, but came up empty handed again.

OUT OF GAS?: The Suns first off day of the year comes after a three game set against the Intimidators. Hagerstown opened the 2019 season with 17 consecutive days with a game scheduled. Hagerstown has played their first doubleheader, splitting the series with the Asheville Tourists. The team also made four trips to different states during the 17-day stretch. The Suns will earn another off day following the conclusion of their seven-game homestand directly after the off day Sunday. It's the team's longest stretch without an off day until May 8-28 where the Suns go 21 days without a rest. That stretch is their longest of the year without a rest.

