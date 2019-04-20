Claws Fall on Saturday in Final Game of Homestand

LAKEWOOD, NJ - Eric Cole drove in two and scored two as Lexington topped the BlueClaws 7-2 on Saturday at FirstEnergy Park.

The Legends (10-6) took two of three from Laekwood (4-13) in the series including the final two games after the BlueClaws' Thursday win.

Lexington got an RBI double from Chase Vallot in the first inning to open the scoring. They added five more in the second inning, including two on a double from Michael Gigliotti and two on a single from Cole.

Lakewood starter Tyler McKay (0-1) came out after 1.2 innings and was charged with five of the first six Lexington runs.

Meanwhile, Lexington starter Charlie Neuwiler (1-1), threw six scoreless innings, allowing five hits, to earn his first win of the season.

Ben Brown, making his Lakewood debut, threw three scoreless innings in relief for Lakewood.

Matt Kroon and Jake Holmes had doubles in the ninth for the BlueClaws to account for their two runs.

Alec Bohm, who had three hits on Friday, added two more on Saturday for the BlueClaws. Bohm is 18-42 since a 1-13 start to his season.

The BlueClaws are off on Easter Sunday and will open a three-game series at Rome on Monday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Dominic Pipkin (0-1) will start for Lakewood.

