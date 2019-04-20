Fireflies Game Notes: April 20 Doubleheader vs. Hickory (Games 15 & 16)

Chicharrones de Columbia (7-7) @ Llamas de Hickory (10-4)

Game 1: RHP S. Woods-Richardson(0-1, 2.35) vs. RHP Jean Casanova (0-0, 5.63)

Game 2: RHP Dedniel Nunez (2-0, 3.97) vs. LHP John King (0-1, 4.00)

Sat., April 20, 2019 - Segra Park - First Pitch 5:05 p.m. - Games 15 & 16

LAST TIME OUT: Walter Rasquin's bases-loaded two-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning on Thursday lifted Columbia to a 4-3 walk-off win over Hickory. It was the first walk-off win of the season. The Fireflies scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth-with two outs, no less-to claim the win. Bradley Marquez first ripped an RBI base hit that tied the game before Rasquin's heroics shortly after.

WALK-OFF WALT: Remember, Rasquin not only drove in the game-winner on Thursday. In Wednesday's 2-1 win over Rome, Rasquin knocked in both runs en route to the Fireflies winning the series. The Venezuelan is hitting .295 through his first 10 games of the season.

"HE'S NOT AFRAID": Ronny Mauricio's .345 batting average is third-best in the league and his 19 total hits are the most in the South Atlantic League.

DOUBLEHEADER: Friday's game against Hickory was postponed due to rain. Columbia will have it's first doubleheader of the year on Saturday.

CHICHARRONES DE COLUMBIA: The Fireflies have partnered with Minor League Baseball as it heads into year two if its Copa de la Diversion initiative. Columbia is one of 72 teams that'll change its name and logo for multiple games throughout the season (in this case, April 18-20) to connect with the Latin community. As Columbia was searching for a Copa identity, a constant culinary theme across all nations was found that is represented in our community: Chicharrónes. Chicharrones are a pork dish featuring either pork belly or pork rinds and are a staple in the diets of people throughout these countries, albeit with national variations from country to country.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Senior baseball writer at ESPN, Keith Law, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' past two second-round draft choices (Simeon Woods-Richardson, Mark Vientos), the system's third-rated prospect (Ronny Mauricio), according to Baseball America, and left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015) who returned after missing the entire 2018 season following Tommy John surgery.

YOUTHFUL ENERGY: Columbia's 2019 roster features three teenagers: SS Ronny Mauricio (18), RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (18) and 3B Mark Vientos (19). All are considered top-10 rated Mets prospects. The Fireflies roster currently includes nine players aged 21 or younger. Columbia's opening day roster was the youngest (average age 21.6) ever. Take a look below for more information on the prospects in Columbia in 2019.

