Game Notes (April 20)

The Power concludes their three-game series in Asheville with a doubleheader beginning at 1:05 p.m. today at McCormick Field. LHP Steven Moyers (1-1, 4.50 ERA) toes the rubber in game one, while RHP Logan Gilbert (1-0, 0.64 ERA) takes the mound in game two for the Power.

OFFENSE ERUPTS IN 12-7 WIN: Jake Anchia hit his second home run of the season to headline six multi-hit efforts from the Power offense as they drubbed Asheville, 12-7, in the series opener Thursday night at McCormick Field. Asheville got on the board first in the opening frame, as Will Golsan took Oliver Jaskie deep to lead off the inning for a 1-0 lead. The Tourists would tack on two more in the second on a two-run double from Golsan to left, but West Virginia answered in a major way over the next four frames. Onil Pena notched the Power's first run in the third with an RBI single, while West Virginia scored three times in the fourth on Anchia's moonshot blast to left and RBI singles from Cesar Izturis Jr. and Charlie McConnell. In the fifth, the Power added two more runs thanks to Manny Pazos' run-scoring knock and a bases-loaded walk to Izturis Jr. Asheville was able to bring the game within two at 6-4 courtesy of Kyle Datres' sacrifice fly in the home half of the frame, but the Power exploded for their biggest offensive output of the season in the sixth, posting a six-run, six-hit stanza to put the game away at 12-4. The Tourists managed to tag Sal Biasi for a run and Dayeison Arias for two more in the ninth while bringing the tying run to the on deck circle, but Nolan Hoffman slammed the door with a strike out of Willie MacIver with the bases loaded to end it.

GOING STREAKING: With Thursday's 12-7 win, West Virginia has now won five games in a row for the first time in 2019. The Power's longest winning streak of the season in 2018 came during the team's final home stretch, as they strung seven wins together to put themselves in playoff contention until the final day. West Virginia's first win streak of at least five games in 2018 was from May 7-12 versus Hickory and at Hagerstown and Lakewood (6 games).

THE BIG INNING: West Virginia posted its first "big inning" (five or more runs in a frame) of the 2019 season Thursday, notching six runs and six hits in the sixth inning against Asheville, the most runs and hits the Power have had in a single inning this season. West Virginia had 12 big innings in 2018, totalling seven runs in a single frame (3 times) as a season-high.

BEEN A LONG TIME SINCE: The Power scored double-digit runs in a game for the first time since August 12, 2018, at Rome, when they blasted the Braves, 10-4, at State Mutual Stadium. West Virginia had not scored 12 runs since a June 30 12-4 walloping of Hagerstown in Maryland. The most runs they scored in a game last year was 15, when the team rallied for a seven-run ninth to stun Hickory, 15-11, April 14 at L.P. Frans Stadium. The Power tallied 18 hits in a game for the first time since July 22, 2017, against Lexington. Their franchise record for most hits in a game in 25 (6/25/07 at Hickory). The 18 hits was also the most Asheville has given up in a single game this season.

MULTI MADNESS: Six Power players had multi-hit games Thursday night, while two notched multi-RBI contests. Anchia, Izturis Jr., Jarred Kelenic, McConnell, Pazos and Joseph Rosa all had at least two hits, while Izturis Jr. and Ryan Ramiz posted the two multi-RBI affairs, including a career-high three RBI for Izturis Jr. The shortstop is riding a five-game hitting streak dating back to April 12, tied for the fourth-longest stretch on the team.

WHAT A TURNAROUND: Kelenic has busted out of his early season woes in a major way, currently riding a team-best seven-game hitting streak, during which he is averaging .483 (15-for-31) with a home run, five doubles and seven RBI. The Mariners' second-best prospect per MLB.com and Baseball America is also currently on an eight-game on-base streak (April 10-current). Kelenic's recent surge has pushed his average up 224 points (.304) after starting the year 2-for-25.

POWERFUL PENA: Pena has been absolutely unstoppable lately, currently holding a six-game hitting streak that dates back to April 12. Pena boasts a .458 (11-for-24) average during this stretch with a home run, nine RBI and two runs.

THE HOFF: Hoffman secured his first save of the season in Thursday's win, recording the final out of the game in relief of Arias. The Texas A&M product is one of two West Virginia relievers that have yet to give up an earned run still (Devin Sweet).

ROSTER MOVES: The Seattle Mariners announced the following roster moves affecting the Power Thursday:

- OF Julio Rodriguez placed on the injured list (retroactive to April 16)

- C Manny Pazos promoted to High-A Modesto

- C Dean Nevarez promoted to West Virginia from Extended Spring Training

- IF Nick Rodriguez promoted to West Virginia from Extended Spring Training

POWER POINT: West Virginia went 8-for-17 with runners in scoring position Thursday, stranding nine men on base.

