Tourists Shut Out For The Eighth Time This Season

August 17, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







LAKEWOOD- The Asheville Tourists ran into a buzz-saw pitching performance on Thursday night. The Jersey Shore BlueClaws held the Tourists offense to no runs on one hit; an eighth inning single. Jersey Shore plated two runs in the third and another two in the eight to beat Asheville 4-0.

Luis Angel Rodriguez started and pitched well for the Tourists. Ronny Garcia, Deylen Miley, and Walker Brockhouse all made appearances out of the bullpen. The four Tourists pitchers held Jersey Shore to seven hits and four runs.

Despite the quality Asheville pitching, the offense struggled mightily against the BlueClaws pitchers. The Tourists struck out in 16 of their 31 plate appearances and made weak contact the few occasions they did put the ball in play.

The one exception was when Austin Deming hit a leadoff single in the eighth inning. The Tourists drew two walks and had one batter hit by a pitch. No Asheville player made it to third base.

Game Four of the series is scheduled for 7:05pm on Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.