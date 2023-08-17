Renegades Edge Cyclones, 6-5

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades came from five runs down to defeat the Brooklyn Cyclones 6-5 on Thursday night at Maimonides Park. For the first time this season, the Renegades have won three straight contests against the Cyclones.

Brooklyn jumped on Brock Selvidge for three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take their first lead of the series. After loading the bases with no outs, Jacob Reimer laced an RBI single to right to score Jett Williams and put the Cyclones in front. William Lugo followed with a comebacker that was mishandled by Selvidge to score another run, and on the next pitch Omar De Los Santos ripped an RBI single to plate another and expand the lead to 3-0.

The Cyclones tacked on another in the bottom of the third after Reimer and Lugo smacked back-to-back singles to start the frame to put runners on first and third. De Los Santos brought in Reimer with a fielder's choice groundout. They added another in the fourth on an RBI single by Stanley Consuegra to grow the advantage to 5-0.

The Renegades chipped away in the top of the fifth as Grant Richardson led off with a double down the right field line off Jawilme Ramirez. He scored two batters later when Spencer Jones grounded into a double play to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Rafael Flores ripped an RBI double down the left-field line in the top of the sixth to score Jesus Rodriguez. Richardson then clobbered a two-run opposite field home run to get the 'Gades within one run at 5-4. Richardson finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. The long ball was his 23rd as a Renegade, tying him with Everson Pereira and teammate Spencer Henson for most in franchise history.

Hudson Valley tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the seventh after Jones led off with a walk and stole second before scoring on an Anthony Hall double against Eli Ankeney (2-1).

Jett Williams tallied a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh against Clay Aguilar to give the Cyclones a chance to retake the lead. Aguilar punched out the next two batters to leave Williams stranded in scoring position. The southpaw punched out five in two scoreless innings.

De Los Santos ripped a two-out triple in the eighth inning but was left stranded at third base after Shane Gray punched out Junior Tillien. Brooklyn finished the contest hitting just 3-for-22 with runners in scoring position and left 16 men stranded on the bases.

After Jared Wegner crushed a double to left field, Jared Serna flew out to centerfield to move Wegner to third base. Rodriguez then hit a bloop single to center field to score Wegner and take a 6-5 lead on Brooklyn.

Rhylan Thomas began the rally for Brooklyn with a one-out single to place the tying run on base. After Gray (2-1) struck out Williams for the second out in the inning, Consuegra doubled down the left field. Gray induced a game-ending groundout to Ryan Clifford to hand Hudson Valley its third straight victory over Brooklyn.

Hudson Valley and Brooklyn continue their six-game series on Friday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Leonardo Pestana (0-0, 6.00) gets the starting nod for the Renegades, while the Cyclones counter with RHP Joander Suarez (4-9, 5.27).

62-49, 23-22

