Tourists Double-Header Postponed; DH Now Scheduled for Sunday
July 24, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE- Tonight's Asheville Tourists double-header against the Hickory Crawdads has been postponed due to the rain. The two teams will play a double-header on Sunday afternoon.
Game one on Sunday will pick up the suspended game from Friday night and cover a full nine innings. Game two will be a seven-inning contest. The start time for the first game is still to be determined.
Fans with tickets to tonight's games can exchange their tickets for any future 2021 Asheville Tourists home game.
