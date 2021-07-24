Greensboro Shuts Out Drive, 6-0

July 24, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, S.C. - Greensboro pitcher J.C. Flowers hurled 6.0 innings while Alexander Manasa tossed 3.0 innings enroute to a 6-0 shutout victory over Greenville Saturday night at Fluor Field.

It was the third time Greenville has been shutout this year.

The Drive managed just five hits on the night. Cam Cannon registered two hits on the night. Dom D'Alessandro, Joe Davis and Jaxx Groshans tallied a hit a piece.

Yusniel Padron took the tough luck loss after tossing 6.0 innings and allowing two runs on five hits, two homers and one walk. He fanned a season-high eight batters. The 6.0 innings pitched also is a new season high.

Flowers earned the win. He spun 6.0 shutout innings and relented four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Manasa got the save. He tossed 3.0 shutout innings and surrendered just one base hit.

The Grasshoppers got on the board in the first behind a solo homer from Jared Triolo to take a 1-0 lead.

Greensboro added to its lead in the top of the sixth inning on another solo home run, this time by Blake Sabol, giving the away team a 2-0 advantage.

Their lead grew in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Matt Fraizer, a balk and two-run single by Nick Gonzalez. They lead, 6-0.

Game six is scheduled for 3:05 pm Sunday at Fluor Field. The Drive are slated to throw Grant Gambrell while the Grasshoppers are set to start Tahnaj Thomas.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from July 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.