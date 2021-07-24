Hot Rods Game Notes

Bowling Green's walk-off win in last night's game was their 11th in-a-row and set a franchise record. They look to extend that streak tonight.

Yesterday... An 11th inning sacrifice fly from Curtis Mead score Greg Jones, walking off the Braves on Friday 5-4. Jacob Lopez started the game, striking out eight over the first five innings, and the pitching staff overall struck out a season-high 19. Jordan Qsar hit his team-leading 14th homer, bringing in the second run before Rome forced extra-innings. This was the sixth extra-innings game for Bowling Green this season, holding a record of 5-1.

Swings and Misses... The pitching staff for Bowling Green has excelled at getting strikeouts this season. On Friday, the Hot Rods tied their season-high with 19 K's in a 5-4 win against the Braves. The staff has posted double-digit strikeouts in each of the last seven games, striking out 116 during that time.

Record-Streak... Bowling Green set their franchise record for their longest win streak at 11 games with a 5-4 walk-off win over the Braves on Friday. The streak beats the previous 10-game record set by the Hot Rods in 2018 & 2019 . The streak started on July 11th in Rome against the Braves, and the Hot Rods carried it through the first half of the homestand, sweeping Winston-Salem in a six-game series. The Hot Rods offense is putting up 5.27 runs per game over that span.

Jumping For July... Through the first three series of July, the Hot Rods lineup has hit .266 while the pitching staff has put up a 3.09 ERA. Their .265 average is the highest that Bowling Green has posted so far, beating the .251average they finished with in May. With six games left in July, the pitching staff has given up 29 fewer runs than the first two months, maintaining a monthly low 3.01 ERA.

Yesterday's Notes... Qsar took the team-lead in homers with his 14th of the year... Mead collected his fourth multi-hit performance of the season... Jones has a four-game hit streak... Witherspoon collected a hit in his sixth-straight game... Lopez tied his season high with 5.0 innings pitched... This is the fourth time this year he has gone 5.0 innings... This is the 11th straight win for Bowling Green... The win sets a franchise record for consecutive wins... BG has five walk-off wins this season... Hot Rods pitchers struck out 19, tying their season-high... Bowling Green is 31-12 when scoring first... They are 33-2 when outhitting opponents...

Now pitching: Alan Strong... Strong made his first start for Bowling Green this season his last time out. He pitched 2.2 innings, giving up two runs on five hits against Winston-Salem on July 18th. Strong is no stranger to starting at Bowling Green Ballpark. He was a starter in 2019, winning 10 games for the Hot Rods that season. He is the all-time wins leader in franchise history, logging 15 wins during his time with the Hot Rods in 2019 and 2021.

