Tough Start Leads to Loss

September 18, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers scored six runs in the first inning Friday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-5. Tacoma has won the first two games of the series. The six-run first included a grand slam by Marcus Wilson, the eighth grand slam hit against El Paso pitching this season.

El Paso's Jose Azocar went 3-for-5 with an RBI and fell a home run shy of a cycle. Azocar has 41 hits, including 18 extra-base hits, in his 35 Triple-A games.

Chihuahuas reliever Steven Wilson struck out the final six batters he faced Friday. El Paso's Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk and has now reached base multiple times in each of his last 11 starts. Kohlwey also has an active 11-game hitting streak, his second hitting streak of nine or more games this year.

Team Records: Tacoma (71-45), El Paso (44-72)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Darren McCaughan (5-4, 4.59) vs. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-8, 5.10). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.