Krizan, Bishop combine for 5 RBIs as Ondrusek shuts down Las Vegas

West Sacramento, Calif. - Powered by right fielder Braden Bishop and second baseman Jason Krizan, the Sacramento River Cats (49-64) downed the Las Vegas Aviators (61-55) to even the series at one apiece.

Bishop and Krizan kicked off the scoring in the third with back-to-back solo home runs.

The duo extended the lead one inning later when Bishop knocked in left fielder Mike Tauchman, and scored alongside first baseman Wyatt Mathisen on Krizan's single to right field.

Right-hander Logan Ondrusek (1-1) spun 6.0 shutout innings, striking out three while allowing just four hits and one walk to earn his first win for the River Cats. In his last two starts, Ondrusek has allowed one run on five hits, nine strikeouts, and three walks in 11.0 innings, which equates to a 0.82 ERA.

The Aviators made things interesting with three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to make it 7-4, but right-handers Jake Jewell (three strikeouts) and Silvino Bracho (two strikeouts) slammed the door with a scoreless inning each.

The River Cats and Aviators meet back up on Saturday in a battle of MLB veterans. Sacramento right-hander Matt Shoemaker (2-3, 6.23) will take on Las Vegas righty Homer Bailey (1-5, 5.80) at 7:07 p.m. (PT). Watch Johnny Doskow and J.T. Snow call the game live on the CW-31, or listen online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Catcher Joey Bart was one of five River Cats to record two hits, with his sixth-inning RBI double, scoring shortstop Mauricio Dubón to make it 7-0.

Krizan finished the game 2-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs, breaking his tie atop the River Cats' rankings in runs and multi-RBI games. He's now the sole leader on the team with 128 hits, 64 runs, 25 doubles, 68 RBIs, 37 multi-hit games, and 17 multi-RBI games.

Center fielder Heliot Ramos, 2-for-5 with an RBI, flashed his wheels in the eighth. He singled, stole second, took third on a poor throw, and scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-4.

