Aces Notes

September 18, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







First pitch on "Remo, Sriracha Night" at Greater Nevada Field is slated for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Big Shot Degenerates:

- The Reno Aces bounced back with a decisive 7-2 win over Salt Lake on Friday behind three home runs.

- Juniel Querecuto increased his hitting streak to a season-high 10 contests with a double to left in the third while also jumping out a three-game run-scoring streak. The 29-year-old became the first player to steal home since Tony Campana on April 27, 2013. Over the last 10-game stretch, the veteran infielder is slashing .385/.432/.692 while going 15-for-39 with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

- Drew Ellis reached base safely in his last 21 games with the Aces since July 10, earning a walk in Friday's contest. Since his return on Sept. 10, the Aces' third baseman has slashed .346/.485/.923 with three doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored.

- Alek Thomas has homered in three straight games for the first time in his career following his solo shot in the second. The No. 3-rated prospect, according to MLB.com, joined Daulton Varsho, Camden Duzenack, Drew Ellis, Jake McCarthy and Ildemaro Vargas as the only Aces this season to go on a three-game homer streak. He will look to match Varsho's four-straight mark tonight. Thomas scored the 200th run of his professional career with his homer.

- Stuart Fairchild has gone deep in back-to-back contests and will look to become the seventh player to go on a home run streak this season. The Aces' outfielder and Christian Lopes became the 12th pair of 2021 to hit back-to-back homers in a game with Lopes smacking a two-run shot followed by Fairchild's solo dinger five pitches later in the second.

- Lopes rides a five-game hitting streak into Saturday's contest.

- Cooper Hummel heads into Saturday's contest with at least two hits in six straight games following a 2-for-5 performance in the series finale against Las Vegas. During his six-game stretch, the Aces' utilityman is slashing .520/.517/.880 with nine RBIs and six runs on 13 hits. In 12 appearances this month, Hummel has put forth a .477/.490/.841 slash line with four homers, 17 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

- Ryan Weiss picked up his fourth win with the Aces on Friday after hurling two scoreless innings of work with four strikeouts. The right-hander has put forth a stellar nine-game stretch since Aug. 9, allowing just two runs on seven hits with 18 punchouts in 13.1 innings of work to boast a 1.35 ERA.

Three Strikes and You'll Get Out:

- Matt Tabor will make his eighth start with Reno and first against the Bees. The right-hander will look to rebound after receiving a loss in three of his last four starts with his last win coming on Aug. 13 against El Paso. Tabor has made it through the fifth inning in two consecutive starts.

- Thomas Pannone will face the Aces for the third time in his career, going 0-2 and allowing five earned runs on 11 hits with six strikeouts in 9.1 innings of work.

The Reno Big Ball:

- With Vargas reaching the 500-hit plateau, he has his sights set on breaking two more Aces records. The veteran infielder is three runs away (270) from breaking Cole Gillespie's record of 272 and five appearances away (370) from snapping Gillespie's franchise mark of 374 games played. Vargas has 35 stolen bases and 200 RBIs with Reno, needing just one stolen base to tie Evan Frey (36) for fifth in Aces' history and two more RBIs to match Kevin Cron (202) for third all-time.

- Querecuto, with the Aces alone, has recorded 288 base knocks in his three seasons, ranking seventh all-time behind Mike Freeman with 301. The veteran infielder is also two base knocks away from 900 in his MiLB career and one extra-base hit from 100 in Triple-A.

- Christian Lopes smacked a pair of doubles in the series finale with Las Vegas, reaching 200 for his career. The Aces' infielder is also three hits from reaching the 300-mark at the Triple-A level.

- Jesus Liranzo tossed his second blank performance out of the bullpen against Las Vegas on Sunday, marking his ninth scoreless relief appearance since Aug. 1. In his 11 outings since the start of August, the Aces' reliever has registered 15 strikeouts and a 2.31 ERA in 11.2 innings of work. Liranzo is also 1.2 innings from hurling 300 career frames.

Holy Snokes:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .292 batting average while ranking second with 800 runs scored, becoming one of two MiLB teams with at least 800 tallies (Rancho Cucamonga, 802). The Biggest Little City's squad has recorded a MiLB-leading 1173 hits, leading Las Vegas by 39 hits (1134). The Aces are tied or out-hitting 13 of the 32 MLB teams, including Arizona, in 30 fewer games.

- Blake Lalli's club paces Triple-A batting .309 with 280 runs scored, 397 hits, 61 home runs, 75 doubles and 13 triples after the sixth frame. With its Minor League-leading 280 tallies and .309 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has six more runs than Carolina with 274 and 34 more points than second-best Lake Elsinore with a .275 mark.

- In the seventh inning alone, Reno leads all of Minor League Baseball with a .319 batting average and 149 base knocks while being one of three teams to reach the 100-run plateau with 110 tallies.

- The Aces have scored at least 10 runs in 25 contests this season, holding a 21-4 record in such games.

- Reno has mounted 21 comebacks this season, boasting a 14-7 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

- The Biggest Little City's team has put forth a 17-3 record when its starter tosses at least six innings of work.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.