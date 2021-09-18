Bees Lose Game Two

Reno belted three home runs in the second inning and never looked back, as the Aces rolled to a 7-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Friday. Christian Lopes started it off with a two run homer off of Jack Dashwood and Stuart Fairchild followed with a back to back blast. Two outs later, Alex Thomas hit a solo shot to take a 4-0 lead. The Bees would get one back on a sacrifice fly by Matt Thaiss, but Reno would score two unearned runs in the second and one more in the fifth to put the game away. The Bees would get one more run in the ninth on a bases empty blast by Brendon Davis.

Dashwood (1-2) took the loss, as he allowed seven runs, five earned, on eight hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Michael Stefanic delivered a pair of doubles to lift his league leading batting average to .343. Preston Palmeiro singled to extend his hitting streak to ten games, while Davis added two hits, including his home run, to stretch his hitting streak to seven games.

