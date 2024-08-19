Toss That Teddy: The Brick's Teddy Bear Toss Set for Sunday, November 24

August 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Get those stuffed animals ready as the Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to announce that the 2024 Teddy Bear Toss presented by The Brick will be on Sunday, November 24 at Rogers Place as the Oil Kings host the Red Deer Rebels at 4 p.m..

It marks the first Sunday for a Teddy Bear Toss since 2007/2008, the first year of the team!

Off the ice, there will be tons of fun around the rink for all ages with a Carnival Zone with bouncy castles, face painting, and more. Yes, face painting is for all ages.

Another specialty jersey will be worn at the game as well, but it'll be a bit different than past years with a new, never done before theme!

Last season, Landon Hanson sent Rogers Place into bedlam as 14,279 bears came raining down onto the ice from over 17,200 fans. The stuffed animals went on to support 630 CHED's Santas Anonymous in Edmonton.

Since the first Oil Kings Teddy Bear Toss, over 160,000 stuffed animals have been donated to 630 CHED's Santas Anonymous, and over $200,000 has been raised for the charity.

With 2023 being a near sellout, you'll want to get your tickets early! Great seats start at just $20 and you can get yours as oilkings.ca/tickets starting at 11 a.m. on August 20.

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20 and season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

2024-25 Season Seats are on sale now!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.