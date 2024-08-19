Americans Sign Carter Bylycia to Scholarship and Development Agreement

August 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has signed 2009-born defenseman Carter Bylycia (BYE-leesha) to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. He was drafted 68th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Carter had an excellent B.C. Cup where he elevated his game," said Tory. "He's a very good skater with a high work ethic, bite to his game and good offensive skills. We look forward to Carter and his family joining the Americans for his future hockey development."

Bylycia, from Kamloops, B.C., was selected after spending the 2023-24 season with Yale Hockey Academy's U15 Prep team posting 10 points (2-8-10) in 25 games.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Bylycia was at his best when it mattered most, recording two goals and two assists in three games during the Canadian Sport School League Championships.

Bylycia becomes the fourth member of the Americans 2024 draft class to sign with the team joining third-overall selection Aden Bouchard, second-round pick Crew Martinson and third-round pick Lukasz McIsaac.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.