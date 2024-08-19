2024 ENMAX Training Camp Schedule Set

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Monday the schedule for the 2024 ENMAX Training Camp which will take place at the newly named VisitLethbridge.com Arena beginning on Thursday, August 29th.

The Hurricanes will hold a four-day training camp from August 29th until September 1st. The entire camp schedule is as follows:

Thursday, August 29th

Group 1 Practice (9:00am to 10:00am)

Group 2 Practice (10:45am to 11:45am)

Group 1 Skills (3:15pm to 3:45pm)

Scrimmage [Group 1 vs. Group 2] (4:00pm to

5:30pm)

Group 2 Skills (5:45pm to 6:30pm)

Friday, August 30th

Group 1 Practice (9:00am to 10:00am)

Group 2 Practice (10:45am to 11:45am)

Group 1 Skills (3:15pm to 3:45pm)

Scrimmage [Group 1 vs. Group 2] (4:00pm to

5:30pm)

Group 2 Skills (5:45pm to 6:30pm)

Saturday, August 31st

Group 2 Practice (9:00am to 10:00am)

Group 1 Practice (10:45am to 11:45am)

Group 2 Skills (3:15pm to 3:45pm)

Scrimmage [Group 1 vs. Group 2] (4:00pm to

5:30pm)

Group 1 Skills (5:45pm to 6:30pm)

Sunday, September 1st

Group 2 Practice (9:00am to 10:00am)

Group 1 Practice (10:45am to 11:45am)

Group 2 Skills (3:15pm to 3:45pm)

Scrimmage [Group 1 vs. Group 2] (4:00pm to

5:30pm)

Group 1 Skills (5:45pm to 6:30pm)

Entrance to the ENMAX Training Camp will be free of charge. Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item in support of the Lethbridge Food Bank and the Interfaith Food Bank with collection bins located at the NE entrance of the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Parking for the duration of Training Camp will be complimentary while fans can park in the East parking lot due to construction of both the North and West parking lots.

Following the four-day training camp, the 'Canes will open their 2024 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule on Tuesday, September 3rd at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena against the Medicine Hat Tigers at 7:00pm.

The 'Canes full pre-season schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024 - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Saturday, September 7th, 2024 - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Red Deer Rebels - 7:00pm (Peavey Mart Centrium)

Friday, September 13th, 2024 - Lethbridge Hurricanes vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Sunday, September 15th, 2024 - Lethbridge Hurricanes at Medicine Hat Tigers - 4:00pm (Co-op Place)

Tickets for the two home exhibition games will be $10.00 each, plus fees. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Ticket Centre prior to each game as the box office will be open starting at 10:00am on game days.

Premium Ticket holders for the 2024-2025 season can receive their pre-season tickets by calling the Ticket Centre at 403- 329-SEAT (7328) to request a mobile ticket or a print at home ticket. Physical tickets can be received by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or the Yates Memorial Theatre Ticket Centre. Additionally, Premium Ticket holders can request to pick up their ticket for the second game at the same time.

The Hurricanes will open the 2024-2025 regular season on Friday, September 20th when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm in the Dairy Queen Home Opener.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Hurricanes season are still available, including the new premium season ticket. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

