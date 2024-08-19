Chiefs' Annual Training Camp Set for August 29-September 1

August 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will hold their annual training camp at Spokane Arena with ice sessions beginning on Thursday, August 29 running through Sunday, September 1. The camp will feature around 80 players, ranging in age from 15-20, split into four teams. Further details, including team names and rosters, will be released in the coming days.

The event marks the first time the 2024 draft class will have the chance to participate in a Chiefs training camp, including signed prospects F Ossie McIntyre (7th overall) and D Harry Mattern (34th overall).

Wednesday marks the first day of camp, with fitness testing kicking off at 3:00 p.m and lasting until about 4:30 p.m. Media members will be able to attend fitness testing and talk to players and coaches as they are available.

Practice sessions will take place during the day, followed by two games each night. The camp will follow a tournament style, culminating in a Red-White Championship game for the Chiefs Cup on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. featuring the top two teams from camp.

All games at Spokane Arena will be free and open to the public. Friday's games will take place at Eastern Washington University's URC Ice Arena.

After camp, the team will trim the roster to begin their WHL preseason schedule as they prepare to open the regular season on September 20 at Prince George.

Camp Game Schedule

Thursday, August 29 4 p.m. - Game 1 6 p.m. - Game 2

Friday, August 30 (at Eastern Washington University) 1:30 p.m. - Game 1 3:30 p.m. - Game 2

Saturday, August 31 5 p.m. - Game 1 7 p.m. - Game 2

Sunday, September 1 8:30 a.m. - Team 3rd Place vs Team 4th Place 10:30 a.m. - Red-White Championship Game

