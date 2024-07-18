Tory Pitner Joins USHL in Focus: 2024 NHL Draft Edition
July 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Youngstown Phantoms YouTube Video
Youngstown D Tory Pitner has had a busy year. USHL season with the Phantoms, Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and WJAC with Team USA, drafted by the Colorado Avalanche, Avalanche Development Camp, summer school at the University of Denver and in a few weeks, the USA Hockey World Junior Hockey Showcase.
