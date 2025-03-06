Phantoms Down Madison 4-1

Youngstown Phantoms celebrate a goal

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Lifted by two goals from Ryan Rucinski and 31 saves from Melvin Strahl, the Youngstown Phantoms (33-16-0-1, 67pts) downed the Madison Capitols 4-1 at the Covelli Centre Thursday night.

"I thought we started really well and then got away from our game a little bit," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "A win's a win in a big-time moment."

Youngstown grabbed a pair in the first period and carried a 2-0 lead into the locker room. Landan Resendes opened the scoring at 4:50, blasting a one-timer off the back bar and out for his 13th goal of the season. Brecken Smith scored for the second game in a row, kicking a pass to his stick before sliding it through Caleb Heil 's five hole at 12:43 to double the Youngstown advantage.

Rucinski added on to the Phantoms' lead at 17:41 of the second period, netting the only goal of the middle frame. The goal was upheld upon review, despite Heil knocking the net off its pegs. Madison got on the board at 7:07 of the third on Diego Johnson 's goal, trimming the Youngstown lead to 3-1. The Phantoms thought Rucinski scored again at 11:06, but his potential goal was taken off the board due to goaltender interference. Rucinski would have his revenge though, as he netted his second of the night just minutes later, redirecting Michael Mesic 's shot to the twine at 12:21 to cap off the scoring.

Youngstown and Madison wrap up their regular season series and this three-in-three set Friday night at the Covelli Centre with a 7:05pm puck drop.

By The Numbers

Shots - 26

Saves - 31

Power Play - 0/1

Penalty Kill - 3/3

Goals - Resendes, Rucinski (2), Smith

Assists - Cisar, Hanrahan, Heš, Jardine, Kerr, Mesic, Murphy, Resendes

Box Score - https://ushl.com/ht/#/game-summary/12262

Youngstown Phantoms celebrate a goal

(Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

