USHL Ties at the Minnesota State High School Tournament

March 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Nineteen players across USHL rosters and protected lists are participating in the Class A and AA 2025 Minnesota State High School Tournament March 5-8 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The USHL will have a booth at C16-17 at Let's Play Hockey Expo March 7-8 between 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday.

USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan will be available Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8 for interviews. Please contact mcgreevy@ushl.com or 614-202-3423 to help accommodate.

Minnesota and the USHL

20% of USHL players come from Minnesota.

130+ Minnesota-born players have USHL and NHL experience.

This season, more than 40 NHLers are Minnesota-born and USHL-bred.

Every USHL team has at least one Minnesota High School Hockey alum rostered. More than 90 alumni have played in the league this season.

70+ Minnesota-born players have played in the USHL and won an NCAA title.

8 Minnesota-born players have played in the USHL and won a Stanley Cup.

8 USHL teams have an affiliate player participating in the tournament. Lincoln has five (5) players participating. Madison and Fargo each have four (4) players participating. There are 19 USHL affiliate players competing in the 2025 tournament.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.