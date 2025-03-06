Gameday Preview

March 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

STARS vs. MUSKETEERS

When: Thursday, Mar. 6 at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Ice Box

Three Keys To The Game Presented By Nebraska Department Of Transportation

Key 1: Keep Bruno Buzzing

- Stars forward Bruno Idzan has recorded 34 points (17+17) in his first 23 games with the Lincoln Stars since joining the team Dec. 12. After recording his first USHL hat trick last weekend, Idzan is looking to continue his heater against the Musketeers. He has recorded 19 points (12+7) since the start of February in 11 games while also leading the USHL with 1.48 points per game. Idzan recorded two goals and an assist the last time the Stars went up against Sioux City, Feb. 2. The Zagreb, Croatia native is averaging 2 points-per-game against teams from the state of Iowa (10 points in five games).

Key 2: Stay Red Hot At The Ice Box

- The Lincoln Stars have won their last 10 home games with their last loss dating back to Dec. 13 vs. Tri-City. The Stars have outscored the visitors 72-20 during this stretch and have scored at least four goals in all 10 of these games. Daniel Shlaine has especially thrived at the Ice Box, with his 14-game home point streak from Nov. 9 - Feb. 14 the longest by any USHL skater this season. Twelve-of-his-19 goals have come in the Capital City and the Stars are 17-5 overall at the Ice Box.

Key 3: Slow Down Gunderson

- Landen Gunderson leads the USHL with 60 points and 37 assists. 49 games. He has 6 points (2+4) in four games against the Stars but has not recorded a point in his last three games, all Sioux City losses. The Ohio State commit is eight in the league with 23 goals and has thrived from frequently skating with Giacomo Martino, who is is tied for fourth in the USHL with 54 points and is tied for third with 24 goals. Gunderson has recorded 18 multi-point games, including a three-point effort (1+2) vs. Des Moines Feb. 22 for his three most-recent points.

