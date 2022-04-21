Tortugas Ride Petty, Hendrick to Fourth-Straight Victory, 4-2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - RHP Chase Petty collected the best start of his young professional career, hurling four shutout and hitless innings to start the night for Daytona. RF Austin Hendrick collected three more knocks and drove in a tally, as the duo helped the Tortugas collect their fourth-straight win with a 4-2 triumph over the Bradenton Marauders in front of 1,626 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday night.

Scoreless through two and a half, the Tortugas (6-6) loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the third on three-consecutive walks. After a fielder's choice erased the runner trying to score on a force out, Hendrick (3-4, RBI) smashed a line drive in front of the right fielder for a hit. Everyone moved up 90 feet on the RBI single, giving Daytona a 1-0 edge.

DH Ruben Ibarra (1-4, 2B, RBI, SO) followed with a soft ground ball that snuck underneath the glove of the pitcher. The shortstop charged and fielded, but his only play was to get the batter at first. Ibarra was retired on the ground out, but a run crossed to stretch the Tortugas lead to two.

Daytona continued to add to their lead in the fifth. 3B Reyny Reyes (1-1, 2 R, 2 BB) began the frame with a single to left and quickly advanced to second on a wild pitch. C Andruw Salcedo (1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB, SO) would deliver his first knock of the year to drive home the baserunner. The 19-year-old punched a liner into center to place the Tortugas up 3-0.

In the eighth, the Tortugas tallied one last important insurance run. 2B Sebastian Almonte (1-4, R, 2B, 2 SO) scalded a one-out double into the gap in left-center field and swiftly scooted to third on a single to right from SS Gus Steiger (2-3, BB). Reyes was then plunked on the next pitch to load the bags for Salcedo. The switch-hitter hit a high chopper over the leaping glove of the pitcher and out towards second. Bradenton (7-5) fielded and recorded the out at first, but Almonte dented the plate to create a four-run advantage.

The cushion was vital, as the Marauders mounted a rally in the ninth. A dropped fly ball in left for a two-base error with one out set the stage for 1B Jacob Gonzalez (1-4, R, HR, 2 RBI). The 23-year-old punished a 1-2 delivery on top of the batting cages in left field for a towering two-run home run. Gonzalez's third of the season drew Bradenton within a pair, 4-2.

LHP Jayvien Sandridge (0.2 IP, 2 BB, SO) entered out of the bullpen following the long ball to try and seal the win. The Hagerstown, Md. native had initial struggles, walking the first two men he faced to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Sandridge calmed down, though, inducing a fly ball to center and a swinging strikeout to secure the first save of his professional career.

Petty (4.0 IP, BB, 4 SO) continued the dazzling start to his first professional season. The newly turned 19-year-old pieced together the best start of his brief career, punching out four hitters and inducing six ground balls over four no-hit frames. Petty took a no-decision, as RHP Luis Mey (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 SO) scattered a pair of hits and struck out two in a scoreless fifth to earn his first win of the season.

RHP Valentin Linarez (2.2 IP, H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, SO) looked impressive through two for Bradenton but failed to escape the third. The 22-year-old was saddled with his second-straight defeat.

