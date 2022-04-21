Flores Leads Threshers to Third Consecutive Victory, 8-3 over Tarpons

CLEARWATER, FL - Fueled by a four-RBI performance from center fielder Wilfredo Flores, the Clearwater Threshers knocked off the Tampa Tarpons 8-3 for a third straight victory on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Left-hander Gabriel Cotto made his second start on the mound for Clearwater, allowing only two runs on two hits while walking four and striking out four in 4.2 innings of work.

The Threshers (4-8) used RBI singles by Flores and catcher Arturo De Freitas to build a 2-0 lead at end of three innings before the Tarpons (6-6) stormed back in the fourth to even the contest 2-2.

Tied 2-2 in the sixth, the Threshers put together back-to-back three-run frames to pull away. Second baseman Alexeis Azujae doubled home two runs in the sixth, while Jadiel Sanchez added another with an RBI single.

After the Tarpons got one back in the top of the seventh to make it 5-3, the Threshers rallied back with a bases-clearing, three-run double into the left field corner from Flores to put the game out of reach. Flores reached base three times and was 2-for-3 with four RBI.

Clearwater will look to make it four wins in a row in game four of the six-game series on Friday night. The Threshers will take to the field as their alternate identity on "Clearwater Beach Dogs" night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

