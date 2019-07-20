Tortugas Outlast Flying Tigers, Sweep Marathon

LAKELAND, Fla. - Six-and-a-half-plus hours since the day of baseball began, the Tortugas completed a sweep of the Flying Tigers, as Daytona won Friday's suspended contest, 4-2, and the seven-inning nightcap, 4-1, on Saturday evening at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

After Friday's game was suspended in the bottom of the third following an hour and 27-minute rain delay, Saturday's affairs featured a 14-minute delay at the start and another hour and 50-minute pause in the top of the eighth of the initial contest.

The day began with Lakeland (13-19, 42-55) having a runner at third and one out in the bottom of the third and the game tied at one. The Flying Tigers wasted no time in grabbing the lead, as SS Cole Peterson (0-3, RBI) - the man who was at the plate when the game was halted - lifted a sacrifice fly to left to put Lakeland ahead, 2-1.

In the fifth, Daytona's (15-16, 50-46) offense sprung to life. Following a two-out single by DH Jonathan India (2-5, R, SO), RF Michael Beltré (4-5, R, 2B, RBI, SO) smashed an RBI double into the left-centerfield gap to knot the game up at two. Several pitches later, 2B Alejo López (1-5, R, 2B, RBI, SO) followed with a base-hit down the left-field line. Beltré came across on the 23-year-old's two-base hit to put the Tortugas ahead, 3-2. A run-scoring single from SS José García (2-4, R, 2B, RBI, SO) proceeded to extend the advantage to two, 4-2.

Lakeland would threaten in the bottom of the ninth, putting the tying runs aboard and bringing the winning run to the plate. LHP Andy Cox (0.1 IP, SO) entered with two outs to face DH Brock Deatherage (0-4, BB, 2 SO) and punched him out swinging to complete the victory and seal his Florida State League-best ninth save.

Daytona initially took a 1-0 lead on Friday via an RBI single to left by LF Drew Mount (1-4, RBI, SO). The Flying Tigers tied it on a wild pitch before the game was suspended in the third.

RHP John Ghyzel (3.2 IP, BB, SO) was marvelous in relief for Daytona, hurling 3.2-scoreless frames for his third win of the season. Lakeland's RHP Billy Lescher (3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 SO) suffered his second defeat.

Neither starter received a decision in the lid-lifter. Tortugas' RHP Jared Solomon (2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, SO) and Flying Tigers' RHP Garrett Hill (3.0 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) each had abbreviated starts due to the weather.

The nightcap did not start so smoothly for the Tortugas. CF Brock Deatherage (1-3, R, HR, RBI, 2 SO) took a hack at the first pitch of the bottom of the first and slammed it against the wall in left-center. The ball caromed off the fence and rolled towards straightaway center. The speedster raced all the way around the bases for an inside-the-park home run - his sixth dinger of the season - to put Lakeland on top early, 1-0.

Daytona's offense came to life once again in the top of the third. Consecutive singles from CF Lorenzo Cedrola (1-2, R) and LF Shard Munroe (1-2, R, BB, SO) began the frame, setting up runners at first and third and nobody out. DH Andy Sugilio (0-3, RBI) would then loft a sacrifice fly to center to even the affair up at one aside.

Following a two-out walk to 3B Jonathan India (1-3, R, BB, 2 SO), RF Michael Beltré (1-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) delivered once more. The 24-year-old sliced a liner over the fence in left-center for a go-ahead, three-run home run. Beltré's long ball - his first in Daytona in 2019 and third overall - put the Tortugas in the driver's seat, 4-1.

That was more than enough run support for RHP Wendolyn Bautista (7.0 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, 8 SO). The 26-year-old was stellar after the leadoff inside-the-parker, yielding one run over a season-high seven innings, hurling Daytona's first complete game of the season. Bautista was credited with his third-consecutive victory.

Lakeland's RHP Elvin Rodríguez (6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO) yielded four runs over six innings and was saddled with his fifth loss.

Daytona will look to complete the season-series sweep of Lakeland on Sunday, as RHP Aaron Fossas (0-0, -.-- ERA) is scheduled to make his 2019 Tortugas' debut. The Flying Tigers are set to counter with RHP Joe Navilhon (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 12:45 p.m. ET, leading up to the 1:00 p.m. ET start at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Sunday afternoon's game can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

