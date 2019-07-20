Five-Run 6th Lifts Tampa to 8-3 Win over Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. - Leonardo Molina fell a triple shy of the cycle while pacing the Tarpons with a career-high 4 RBI, and Tampa tallied five runs on five hits in the sixth inning before cruising to an 8-3 victory over Bradenton on Saturday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The win secures the series for Tampa (15-16, 43-54) while pulling even the season-series against Bradenton (15-15, 51-45) at 8-8, making Sunday's series-finale the rubber game to decide which team wins the 17-game season-series between the two clubs.

After an hour and 38-minute rain delay, RHP Trevor Stephan started for the Tarpons and worked around a two-out double in a scoreless first. Stephan followed by striking out the side in the second before Tampa opened the scoring in the home half.

Alexander Palma and Steven Sensley drew back-to-back walks to begin the frame. Jason Lopez followed with a flyout to center, and Palma tagged to third, but was ruled out for leaving second base too early.

Kyle Gray kept the inning alive with a two-out single into center, and Molina followed by smacking a three-run home run over the short porch in right field, giving the Tarpons a 3-0 lead against RHP Gavin Wallace.

Stephan returned to the mound with a lead and worked around a base hit in the third before stranding a pair of two-out singles in the fourth. The right-hander issued a one-out walk in the fifth, and Travis Swaggerty followed with a two-run homer to center, cutting the lead to 3-2.

One out later, Cal Mitchell doubled into the gap in left-center. RHP Janson Junk entered in relief and Oneil Cruz bounced a base hit over the head of Sensley at first base and into right field, scoring Mitchell to tie the game at 3-3.

Stephan allowed three earned runs on six hits in four and two-third innings - his longest outing since rejoining the Tarpons. The 23-year-old walked one and struck out five while throwing 51 of 75 pitches for strikes.

Tampa loaded the bases with one out in the sixth and Lopez delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly. Gray followed with an RBI single to right, and a third run scored on a throwing error by catcher Deon Stafford. Gray then scored on a double down the left field line by Molina.

RHP John O'Reilly entered in relief and misplayed a ground ball hit by Omar Carrizales, placing runners on the corners. A wild pitch then scored Molina, capping the five-run frame.

Wallace (L, 2-5) allowed a season-high eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits in five and two-third innings, walking three while striking out two on 88 pitches (52 strikes).

Junk (W, 3-5) retired 13-of-15 batters faced over a scoreless four and a third innings of relief, yielding one hit and one walk while striking out six on 51 pitches (38 strikes).

Molina (3-for-4, HR, 2B, 4RBI, 2R) and Gray (3-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2R, SB) each logged their first three-hit games with the Tarpons. Castillo (1-for-5) singled in the sixth to extend his on-base streak to 18 games, batting .323 (21-for-65) in that span.

The Tarpons will go for a sweep when the series concludes on Sunday at 1:00 p.m., with RHP Shawn Semple (1-3, 3.90) scheduled to face RHP Max Kranick (5-7, 3.95). Live play-by-play of the action will be available on the Tampa Tarpons Baseball Network.

As part of Family Funday Sunday, fans can take advantage of $40 Family 4-Packs, which include four tickets, four hats and four $5 concession vouchers (Family 4-Packs are only available at the George M. Steinbrenner Field Box Office. In addition, Kids 14-and-under can the run the bases after the game.

