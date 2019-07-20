Friday, July 19 Flying Tigers vs. Tortugas Game Suspended

July 20, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release





Lakeland, FL - Friday's scheduled Florida State League game against the Daytona Tortugas at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been suspended due to inclement weather. The game is currently tied 1-1 with the Flying Tigers batting in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

All paid tickets from Friday's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2019 Flying Tigers regular season home game. Complimentary tickets may not be exchanged. While paid tickets are good for admission to any regular season game, they are not valid for any promotion. Participation for all-you-can-eat requires the purchase of an all-you-can-eat ticket.

The game will resume on Saturday, July 19 at 5:00 p.m. prior to the regular scheduled game. Gates to Publix Field will open at 4:30 p.m. The regular scheduled game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the completion of today's game and will be a seven-inning contest.

The Ice Cream Festival will take place from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. on the third base concourse.

For more information please visit the Flying Tigers online at www.lakelandflyingtigers.com or call (863) 686-8075.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 20, 2019

Friday, July 19 Flying Tigers vs. Tortugas Game Suspended - Lakeland Flying Tigers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.