Tortugas Can't Overcome Early Big Inning in Saturday Setback

August 24, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla- The Jupiter Hammerheads scored five runs in the bottom of the second and kept the Daytona Tortugas at arms length the rest of the way as the Tortugas saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter (24-27, 60-57) snapped a five-game losing streak as Daytona (28-22, 59-57) committed two errors that led to three unearned runs in the pivotal second frame.

In the top of the first, Daytona had a golden opportunity to score first. Yerlin Confidan led off the game with a single, then stole second and moved to third. Sammy Stafura then walked and stole second, putting runners at second and third with no outs. However, Jupiter starter Juan De La Cruz struck out the next two batters. After a walk loaded the bases, a groundout ended the inning as Daytona failed to score.

After a scoreless first from Cole Schoenwetter, Jupiter took control in the second. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Eric Rataczak, who singled to left to score the first run of the game. Jordan McCants then bounced a grounder to first, but the throw to second sailed into left field. Two runs scored on the play.

After a pitching change, a ground ball to short saw a throw home, but the throw was not handled cleanly, allowing another run to score. With runners on the corners, Jesus Hernandez broke for second, then Jordan McCants scooted home from third on the throw down, scoring the final run of the inning as Jupiter took a 5-0 lead.

Daytona then got on the board in the third. Stafura singled with one out, then moved to second on a walk. Another walk with two outs loaded the bases for Carlos Sanchez, who drew a free pass to force in a run, trimming the deficit to 5-1.

Working in his first professional game, Jimmy Romano, who earned the final two outs of the second, returned for the third and allowed a leadoff single and a two-out walk, but he worked around both of those, working 1.2 scoreless innings in his pro debut.

He then gave way to Kenya Huggins, who took the mound for the first time since June 25, 2023. In his return from injury, Huggins set down the side in order with a pair of strikeouts. He then allowed a leadoff walk in the fifth, but set down the next three batters, ultimately striking outs three over 2.0 scoreless innings in his triumphant return.

In the sixth, Daytona drew closer. Sanchez led off with a single, then came all the way home when Jack Moss sliced a double into the left-field corner for his second hit of the game, which trimmed the deficit to 5-2.

That was as close as Daytona would get, though. Nick Sando kept the Tortugas in the game with 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out five, but Daytona could not muster a late-inning threat, recording only one runner in the final three frames as Jupiter took a 5-2 win.

The Tortugas will finish the series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be at noon with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, beginning at 11:50 a.m.

