Jupiter Snaps Five-Game Skid with a 5-2 Win over Daytona on Saturday Night

August 24, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (60-57, 24-27) snapped their five-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Daytona Tortugas (59-57, 28-22) on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win, the Hammerheads win the regular season series over Daytona with a record of 13-10 going into the finale on Sunday.

Scoring the first run of the game has not been the issue for Jupiter in the last couple of games, but for the first time in the series the Hammerheads put up a crooked number on the scoreboard.

In the bottom of the second inning, Jupiter loaded the bases for Eric Rataczak who smoked an RBI single to left field. With the bases still loaded and one out, Jordan McCants hit a ground ball to Daytona first baseman Jack Moss who committed a throwing error resulting in two more runs. Then, Jesus Hernandez hit a ground ball to Daytona shortstop Sammy Stafura who threw it home and Diego Omana could not handle it resulting in another Tortugas' error and another Hammerheads run. Later, McCants stole home on a double steal play which gave the Hammerheads a 5-0 lead after the second inning.

Juan De La Cruz ran into some command issues in the top of the third inning. De La Cruz would walk three batters in the frame after allowing a one-out single to Stafura and he came into score on an RBI walk to Carlos Sanchez. Brandon White (W, 5-5) came out of the bullpen and left the bases loaded to prevent further damage and kept the Jupiter lead at 5-1.

Daytona added another run in the top of the sixth inning as Moss drove in Sanchez on an RBI double to cut the Hammerheads' lead to 5-2.

White finished his long relief outing with 4 1/3 innings pitched, one run allowed, and six strikeouts. Jake Faherty (H, 2) and Justin Evans (Sv, 1) picked up the final six outs of the game as the Hammerheads defeated the Tortugas by the 5-2 final score.

For Jupiter, the five-run second inning was more runs scored than the previous four games combined.

The Hammerheads conclude the series, as well as the regular season series, against the Tortugas in the series finale on Sunday, August 25th with first pitch scheduled for noon. Walin Castillo (1-2, 4.23 ERA) gets the start for Jupiter on the mound. After that, Jupiter visits the St. Lucie Mets for the final road trip of 2024 before coming home to host the Palm Beach Cardinals from September 3-8 to conclude the regular season.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM:

Dog Day: Be sure to bring your dog to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for the final "Dog Day" of 2024 on Friday, August 30th when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:30 p.m. All dogs get in free if their owners have a game ticket.

Masyn Winn Bobblehead Giveaway: On Saturday, August 31st, the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. where the first 500 fans will receive a Masyn Winn mini bobblehead presented by Window Gang. You won't want to miss out on this limited-edition collector's item for one of the young stars in St. Louis.

E.R.A.S. Night (Hammy's Version): It's been a long time coming...Join us on Friday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. for E-R-A'S Night (Hammy's Version) at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium! There will be bracelet making, a silent disco, a 360-degree photo booth, and more! Come dressed as your favorite popstar from your favorite era and enter our costume contest! All ages are welcome! Bring your friends, your kids, and the whole family! Get your tickets today at Roger-Dean-Chevrolet-Stadium-Dot-Com. Are you ready for it?!

Dollar Night: End the season on a night dedicated to dollar deals and baseball for "Dollar Night" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, September 7th at 6:00 p.m. when the Palm Beach Cardinals and the Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond.

