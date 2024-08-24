Cardinals Strike Early, Hold off Mets 6-3

August 24, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals used the power of a four-run first inning en route to a 6-3 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday night at Clover Park.

The Cardinals sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning against Mets starter Saul Garcia. Ian Petrutz hit a two-run single with the bases loaded for a 2-0 lead. Josh Kross and Ross Friedrick followed with consecutive RBI singles to make it 4-0.

Bryce Madron scored from third base on a wild pitch in the second inning and Christian Martin hit a RBI single in the third off Garcia for a 6-0 Cardinals advantage.

The Mets bullpen took over with two outs in the third inning and only allowed one hit the rest of the way. Wilson Lopez turned in 2.1 hitless innings. Wellington Aracena pitched 3.0 innings and gave up just a single. He faced one over the minimum. Estarlin Escalante pitched 1-2-3 ninth.

The Mets offense couldn't muster any runs against Cardinals starter Juan Gerardo Salas, who coasted over 5.0 scoreless innings. Salas scattered three singles, didn't walk a batter and struck out five. He improved to 4-0 in four starts against the Mets this season.

The Mets offense snapped a 16-inning scoreless streak in the seventh by scoring three runs. A.J. Ewing scored from third base on a passed ball. Yohairo Cuevas then belted a two-run single off Angel Cuena to make it 6-3.

Cuenca pitched a scoreless eighth. Luis Gastelum tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his second save of the series.

Ewing and Nick Roselli each went 2 for 4 in the loss. Ewing has nine hits in the series.

The Cardinals lead the series 5-0 and are now 10-1 at Clover Park this season.

The Mets (17-34, 39-78) and Cardinals (37-14, 74-43) wrap up their six-game series on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

