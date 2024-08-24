Fenwick Trimble Is Trusting the Process

Born in Virginia, Trimble's decision to go to James Madison University wasn't unexpected. The ability to play at a higher level for a program that he connected to while also being close to home made for the perfect recipe for success.

During his time at JMU, Trimble would go on to play in over 150 games and would have a cumulative batting average of .332, 156 RBI's, and 34 home runs. His hard work didn't go unnoticed, as he ended up getting the call from the Miami Marlins in the 2024 Draft.

"[You need to] trust the process," Trimble said. "You're going to have some bad days but those bad days are still making you better."

Getting to the next level takes grit and determination, but it also requires a support system that can be there for you every step of the way. Trimble grew up in a very active family, with his father having played basketball and football at the United States Merchant Marine Academy and his brother currently playing baseball with the Savannah Bananas Firefighters team.

"He instilled the idea of hard work in us very early," Trimble said. "Whatever we did, he was all in for."

Trimble's father passed when he was in the midst of his collegiate career, but that feeling of support never waivered. His family grew closer and their community helped them through the difficult time.

"He's always looking down smiling and he's rooting for us," Trimble said. "We have a strong family and people we know who are supporting us."

As Trimble takes on this next chapter, his ultimate goal is to continue adjusting and developing as a player in the Miami Marlins Organization. He's not shying away from what he needs to do in order to accomplish this.

"Everything I do, [I want to] try to get better at," Trimble said. "There's a lot of long days, but that's more time to get my work in."

