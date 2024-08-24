Nori Delivers Walkoff Win in Tenth

CLEARWATER, FL - With two outs in the tenth inning, Dante Nori delivered a walkoff single to seal a 6-5 win for the Clearwater Threshers (58-59, 15-36) over the Dunedin Blue Jays (61-56, 27-24) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater looks to finish the series with a win when they return for the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Carson DeMartini hit a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the second inning to give the Threshers an early lead. Dunedin waited until the sixth to tie things up with a sacrifice fly to left. The Threshers struck back in the sixth, beginning with a one-out walk to Nori. Eduardo Tait followed with a single while Nori was in motion, and the hit-and-run moved Nori to third. DeMartini gave the Threshers the lead back on another base hit, scoring Nori easily from third and bringing the score up to 2-1.

Dunedin scored three runs with two outs in the eighth to take their first lead of the game 4-2. DeMartini sparked a small two-out rally with a triple off Blue Jays reliever Eminen Flores in the bottom of the eighth. Joel Dragoo doubled him in to cut the deficit to one run.

Clearwater left the bases loaded to keep it a one-run game heading into the ninth. Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Brady Day walked to lead off the ninth against Blue Jays hurler Julio Ortiz. Nori singled to right-center to load the bases before Eduardo Tait tied it at four with a sacrifice fly to left. The Threshers loaded the bases with two outs but couldn't take the lead as the game went into extra innings.

The Blue Jays scored a run in the top of the tenth on a groundout, giving the Threshers last licks down by one run. John Spikerman started the inning at second base, and he moved to third on a wild pitch by Ortiz. After Hettiger walked, Raider Tello grounded into a fielder's choice, plating Spikerman from third to tie the game.

Owusu-Asiedu singled to move Tello to second before the second out came. On the third pitch of his first at-bat in extra innings, Nori drilled a 1-1 pitch down the left field line, falling in fair territory to score Tello and seal the walkoff win 6-5.

Micah Ottenbreit allowed one run on one hit with two walks and eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings of a no-decision. Eli Trop struck out two of the three batters he faced in a 1-2-3 seventh. Kyler Carmack allowed three runs on three hits with two walks and one strikeout in 0.2 innings with a blown save. Luis Avila (2-3) earned the win in the final 2.1 frames, allowing one unearned run on one hit with three walks and three strikeouts.

DeMartini's second career homer is his first at BayCare Ballpark...He tied his career highs in hits (3) and RBIs (2)...The Threshers earned their sixth walkoff win and fifth win in extra innings in 2024...Ottenbreit set a new career-high with 8 strikeouts...He has thrown 6.0 or more innings in five outings this season...Nori recorded his first multi-hit game as a pro...Avila turned in his longest relief outing of the year in 2.1 innings...The Threshers conclude a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday, August 25...First pitch will be at 12:00 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

