Tortugas Break Through Late, Defeat Mets 6-2

April 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas bounced back from their Opening Night extra innings loss by defeating the St. Lucie Mets 6-2 at Clover Park on Saturday.

The Tortugas scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and pull away for the victory. Alfredo Duno knocked a RBI single into left field in the inning to put the Tortugas ahead 3-2. Later in the inning Dominic Pitelli launched a two-run triple off Saul Garcia to make it a 5-2 game. Jack Moss capped the inning with a run-scoring single.

Tortugas long reliever Jose Montero pitched 4.0 scoreless innings to get the win. Gabe Starks pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the game in a non-save situation.

The Mets couldn't get much going on offense despite some early chances. They stranded the bases loaded in the first, third and fifth innings. The Mets took an early lead on a RBI triple by Jesus Baez in the third inning. Later in the frame Vincent Perozo drew a bases-loaded walk to increase the lead 2-0. However, the Mets never came up with a big hit and ended up just 1 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

J.D. Martinez, playing in his second game for St. Lucie as he ramps up towards his New York debut, went 1 for 4 with a single, walk and a run. He batted second and served as the DH.

Mets starting pitcher Wyatt Hudepohl made a successful pro debut. Hudepohl tossed 3.0 scoreless innings and recorded six strikeouts. He scattered two hits and walked just one. Hudepohl was the Mets' fourth round pick last summer from UNC-Charlotte.

Nick Morabito went 1 for 2 with a single and two walks.

Pitelli went 4 for 4 with a triple, two doubles, a walk and two RBI. He fell a home run shy of the cycle.

The Mets (1-1) and Tortugas (1-1) wrap up their three-game series on Sunday. First pitch at Clover Park is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

