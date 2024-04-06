Arias' Three RBIs, Bullpen Lead Blue Jays to First Win

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays overcame early-inning adversity to notch their first win of the 2024 season on Saturday night, 7-2 over Lakeland at TD Ballpark.

For the second straight night, the Flying Tigers collected a first inning run, as a Clayton Campbell's bloop single scored Josue Briceno with two outs to make it 1-0 Lakeland.

The Jays quickly formed a response in the bottom of the inning, as Cade Doughty - on a rehab assignment from AA-New Hampshire - reached second base on an error, and Victor Arias drove him home on an RBI single to tie the game at one.

In the second, things took a concerning turn, as Dunedin starter and Blue Jays No. 4 prospect Brandon Barriera was forced out of the game due to an apparent injury after an inning and a third. Righty Eliander Alcalde took over with a man on first, and eventually surrendered a John Peck sacrifice fly that put Lakeland back in front 2-1.

Alcalde bounced back to finish 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Irv Carter took over in the top of the fifth, but ran into trouble, as Peck singled to open the inning and Briceno walked with one out. Both advanced to scoring position, but Carter prevented them from scoring by inducing back-to-back ground outs to end the frame.

In the bottom of the fifth, Dunedin's offense used five walks to score four times. After three consecutive one-out walks, Arjun Nimmala blooped a single into right to score Alexis Hernandez to tie the game at two. Yhoangel Aponte and Arias then drew back-to-back bases loaded walks to give the Jays a 4-2 lead before Edward Duran pushed it to 5-2 with a sac fly to center.

Carter finished his outing by retiring six straight in his final two frames of work, which eventually earned him the win.

Dunedin earned some insurance in the seventh, as Nimmala opened the inning with a single. One batter later, Arias drove him home on a bizarre sequence that started with a line drive down the left field line. It landed fair, but Lakeland left fielder Dom Johnson threw the ball towards the stands, thinking the ball landed foul. As a result, Nimmala scored, and Arias was awarded third base on an RBI double and a throwing error. Arias came home from third on a passed ball to make it 7-2 Blue Jays.

Kai Peterson took over for Carter in the eighth, marking his pro debut. The southpaw fired a 1-2-3 eighth and worked around two walks in the ninth to close the door on Dunedin's first victory of the campaign.

Sunday's series finale will serve as the rubber match, with the set tied at one game apiece. Both teams will start pitchers on Major League rehab assignments: Alek Manoah for Dunedin, and Sawyer Gibson-Long for Lakeland. Toronto righty Erik Swanson is also expected to make a rehab appearance.

First pitch is set for 12:00. Fans can purchase tickets at DunedinBlueJays.com.

