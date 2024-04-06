Pitelli's Four Hits, Rock-Solid Relief Critical in First Win of '24

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla- Dominic Pitelli stroked four hits- including three extra-base hits- and three relievers shut out St. Lucie over the final six innings as the Daytona Tortugas scored four times in the seventh to break open a tie game on their way to a 6-2 victory over the St. Lucie Mets at Clover Park.

Daytona (1-1) picked up their first victory of the season to set up a Sunday afternoon rubber game against St. Lucie (1-1), who left the bases loaded three times in the first five innings before the pitching crumbled later on.

St. Lucie starter Wyatt Hudepohl kept Daytona at bay over the first three innings. He allowed a baserunner in each of his three innings of work, but struck out six batters to extinguish those threats.

Daytona starter Gabriel Aguilera had a rockier start, as a single and two walks allowed St. Lucie to load the bases in the first. However, he induced a foulout to third to keep the Mets off the board before settling down with a 1-2-3 second inning.

In the third, though, the Mets struck first. With one out, J.D. Martinez singled to right, then motored home on a two-out RBI triple from Jesus Baez. The inning continued, though, as Aguilera walked the next three batters, with the final one to Nick Morabito forcing home a run and also chasing the Daytona right-hander with the Mets in front 2-0.

The score stayed there as Anyer Laureano came on and finished off the third before spinning a 1-2-3 fourth.

In the fifth, Daytona drew even as two walks sandwiched a Johnny Ascanio single to load the bases with one out for Carter Graham. The Daytona first baseman grounded a base hit through the left side to bring in a pair, tying the game at two apiece.

Jose Montero entered the game for Daytona in the fifth and retired the first two men he faced, only for two singles and a walk to load the bases with two down. However, he left the bases loaded thanks to a groundout to first, keeping the game tied.

After a scoreless sixth, Daytona came up with the deciding rally in the seventh. Carlos Sanchez singled and moved to second on a ground ball to begin the inning. Alfredo Duno then stroked a go-ahead single to left. He was caught in a rundown for the second out, but the Tortugas were now up 3-2.

The rally did not end there, though, as Graham walked and Esmith Pineda was hit by a pitch to bring up Pitelli. Pitelli jumped on the first pitch from Saul Garcia and rifled it to the right-field wall for a two-run triple, giving Daytona a three-run edge on his third hit of the night. After a walk chased Garcia, Jack Moss doubled home Pitelli against Alan Perdomo for the final run of the night to make it 6-2.

Montero (1-0) returned and fired two more scoreless innings, finishing the night with 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four to pick up the victory.

Needing a home run for the cycle, Pitelli instead added a bloop double in the ninth for his fourth hit of the contest.

Gabe Starks then came on and spun a 1-2-3 ninth in his professional debut to nail down the victory, securing the first win for Daytona this season.

The Tortugas will finish the series at St. Lucie on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 12:10 p.m. and pregame coverage with Brennan Mense on the Tortugas Radio Network beginning at 11:55 a.m. LHP Adam Serwinowski will get the ball for Daytona opposite St. Lucie RHP Jonah Tong. The Tortugas will be back at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for their home opener on Tuesday, April 9 at 6:35 p.m.

