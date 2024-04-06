Big Week Planned as Tortugas Begin 2024 Home Schedule on Tuesday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.- The Daytona Tortugas are set to begin their 66-game home schedule with six games beginning Tuesday, April 9 against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Florida State League Class-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. The six-games will be highlighted by a weeklong 2024 Magnet Schedule giveaway, a Kids Replica Jersey giveaway, and Princess Night.

The 2024 Tortugas home schedule gets underway on Tuesday, April 9 with our Opening Day game. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a 2024 Tortugas Magnet Schedule presented by ImageWorks. Additionally, Silver Sluggers presented by Progressive Medical Research returns with special ticket packages for seniors ages 55 and up. Breast Cancer Awareness Night also returns with the Tortugas taking the field in pink jerseys sporting the names of 75 local breast cancer survivors and fighters. Plus, we'll celebrate Taco Tuesday with taco specials all night long. Tuesday's series opener will commence with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Wednesday, April 10 is our first Belly Buster Wednesday as the popular night returns, where starting at just $17 patrons may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, and Little Caesars pizza. We also will debut Wine and Whiskey Wednesday, featuring $3 wine specials from Matua and highlighting Jack Daniels. Additionally, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a 2024 Tortugas Magnet Schedule presented by ImageWorks. Wednesday's game will feature a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Taps and Tacos presented by Bud Light makes its debut on Thursday, April 11 with taco specials including the Classic American Taco and the Fish and Chips Taco and half-priced draft beer and soda specials. The Fish and Chips taco includes beer battered cod with curry aioli, wrapped up in a flour tortilla, paired with some fries and coleslaw. Plus, your four-legged friends are welcome at The Jack with our first Bark in the Park of the season for an additional $3 pup pass. Also, if you haven't yet received your 2024 Tortugas Magnet Schedule presented by ImageWorks, those will be available for the first 500 fans. Thursday night's game will begin at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, April 12's contest will see the night skies light up with our first of three Fireworks Fridays of the season as well as the first Feel Good Friday Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford, where this Friday we will highlight the Boys and Girls Club of Volusia and Flagler Counties. Additionally, it will be Transportation Safety Night presented by the Florida Department of Transportation. Our City Night Series returns with the City of Daytona Beach Night where discounted tickets are available for Daytona Beach residents using the code "DAB" at checkout when buying tickets online. Once again, 2024 Tortugas Magnet Schedules presented by ImageWorks will be available for the first 500 fans. Friday night's contest will get underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Saturday, April 13 will feature another giveaway, with the first 750 kids aged 12-and-under with a valid youth ticket receiving a Kid's Replica Jersey presented by Frank Gay Services. The first 500 fans (kids or not) also will go home with a Tortugas 2024 Magnet Schedule presented by ImageWorks. Saturday night's action gets underway with a 6:35 first pitch.

Lastly, the homestand comes to a close on Sunday, April 14 with our first Shelldon's Family Fun Day of the season with Shelldon's Family Fun Pack available for families to attend all Sunday home games, plus receive a hat and food voucher all for a great low rate. It will also be Princess Night, with meet and greets and photo opportunities in the right field pavilion. After the game, all kids will get to take a trip around the bases with postgame Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Neighbors Ice Cream. Magnet Schedules presented by ImageWorks will also be available for the first 500 fans through the gates. Sunday's series finale will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Gates for Tuesday through Saturday's games will open at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening for Sunday's contest at 4:00 p.m. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are available by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or visiting us online at milb.com/daytona/tickets.

