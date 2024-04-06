Silent Night: Bradenton Offense Held in Check for Second Straight Night

BRADENTON, FL - The Clearwater Threshers used a pair of big innings to down the Bradenton Marauders 13-2 on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

Michael Kennedy (0-1) and George Klaussen (1-0) were caught in a pitchers' duel early. Klaussen retired the first 12 batters until a Jack Herman double in the fifth inning, while Kennedy had faced just one batter above the minimum through three scoreless frames.

In the fourth, Aidan Miller and Devin Saltiban recorded back-to-back singles to begin the inning. Avery Owusu-Asiedu then roped a double to score Miller and plate the game's first run. Saltiban later scored on a passed ball to double the Threshers advantage to 2-0. Later in the inning, after Kennedy departed, Pierce Bennett notched an RBI single, and Dakota Kotowski blasted a two-run home run to cap off the five-run frame.

The Threshers broke open the game with a six-run eighth inning to extend their advantage to 11-0. Clearwater sent 11 men to the plate, with the scoring highlighted by an RBI single by Bryson Ware.

Bradenton broke through on the scoreboard in the eighth with a run scoring hit by Garret Forrester and a Herman double-play ball that scored Jesus Castillo to trim the deficit to 11-2.

Kehden Hettiger concluded the scoring with a two-run home run in the ninth.

Out of the bullpen, Peyton Stumbo struck out four in two scoreless innings. As a pitching staff, the Marauders punched out 14 batters. Through their first two contests, Bradenton has racked up 29 strikeouts in 18.0 innings.

The Marauders and Threshers wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 11:40 am on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

