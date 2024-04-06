Offensive Onslaught Seals Series Win

April 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Raylin Heredia broke out with a two-hit game and a key double play in the ninth to back up a masterful debut from George Klassen as the Clearwater Threshers (2-0) took down the Bradenton Marauders (0-2) 13-2 on Saturday Night at LECOM Park. The Threshers go for an opening series sweep in Bradenton on Sunday afternoon.

The Threshers started off the fourth inning with singles by Aidan Miller and Devin Saltiban. Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a double down the left-field line off Bradenton starter Michael Kennedy to plate the first run. After a double play, Pierce Bennett greeted the newly entered Marauders reliever Garrett McMillan with a single, plating Owusu-Asiedu to make it 3-0. Dakota Kotowski followed up the RBI with a two-run blast that grew the Threshers lead to 5-0.

Heredia knocked a one-out double to start the eighth inning and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Marauders reliever Hunter Furtado. Bryson Ware lofted a single into left to score Heredia and advance the Threshers lead. The next two batters walked to load the bases and Kehden Hettiger was hit by a pitch to score a run. TJayy Walton, Miller and Saltiban each drew bases-loaded walks to add three more runs before a Tyler Kennedy wild pitch scored Walton from third and extended the lead to 11-0.

Bradenton added two runs in the home half of the eighth to get on the board at 11-2. Bennett was hit by a pitch and Hettiger launched a 2-0 pitch over the wall in right to bring the Threshers' advantage back to double digits. A double play in the ninth helped end the game with a 13-2 win for the Threshers.

Klassen (1-0) earned the win in his first professional start, striking out nine and allowing one hit in 5.0 shutout innings. Jose Peña allowed one hit and struck out one in 1.0 scoreless frame. Jaydenn Estanista walked two and earned one strikeout in 1.0 inning without allowing a run. Ethan Chenault tossed 2.0 innings, surrendering two runs on two hits, walking two and striking out one.

Kotowski's 4th-inning blast was the Threshers' first home run of the season...Klassen equaled last season's mark for most strikeouts by a starter with nine...He carried a perfect game bid until the first batter of the fifth inning...The Threshers have now won each of the last four series against Bradenton dating back to 2023...Three of those four series were at LECOM Park...Hettiger's home run was his first as a professional...Everyone in the starting lineup scored or drove in at least one run...Clearwater and Bradenton conclude their opening series on Sunday, April seventh at LECOM Park... First pitch is at 6:30 PM...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season, with the Home Opener on Tuesday, April ninth, at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.