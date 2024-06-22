Tortugas and Blue Jays Postponed Saturday Night in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla- Saturday night's contest between the Daytona Tortugas and Dunedin Blue Jays at TD Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up during Dunedin's visit to Jackie Robinson Ballpark July 30-August 4. The date and time of the doubleheader is still to be announced.

Sunday's game will remain at 12:00 p.m. with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, beginning at 11:45 a.m.

