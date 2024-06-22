Mussels Pitch Another Shutout, Blank Mets 5-0

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels shut out the St. Lucie Mets for a second straight game with a 5-0 victory on Saturday night at Clover Park.

The game was a pitchers duel for the first half between Mets starter Ernesto Mercedes and Fort Myers starter Charlee Soto.

Mercedes gave up his only run through the first five innings on a two-out RBI single by Yohander Martinez in the fourth. It was unearned after an errant pickoff throw advanced Maddux Houghton from first base to third base earlier in the inning.

Meanwhile, Soto pitched into the fifth inning and held the Mets off the scoreboard. He gave up just two hits, walked three and struck out five in the no-decision.

The Mussels started the pull away in the sixth when they scored three runs. Poncho Ruiz started the inning with a double and he scored from third base on a Mercedes wild pitch to make it 2-0. Mercedes departed the game with one out. Back-to-back RBI singles by Martinez and Cole Elvis against reliever Cristofer Gomez pushed across two more runs for a 4-0 Mussels lead.

Walker Jenkins hit a home run in the ninth inning for the final run of the night.

Fort Myers reliever Xander Hamilton pitched 3.0 innings to get the win. Nolan Santos struck out four batters over the final 2.0 innings to close out the game in a non-save situation.

Mercedes took the loss. He was charged with four runs (two earned) over 5.1 innings. He scattered four hits, walked three and struck out seven.

Gomez pitched 2.2 scoreless innings.

Ronald Hernandez went 2 for 4 with a double. A.J. Ewing had the other hit for the Mets, a single with two outs in the second.

The Mets (0-2, 22-46) and Mighty Mussels (2-0, 33-34) conclude their series at Clover Park on Sunday. First pitch is 12:10 p.m.

