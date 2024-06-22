Threshers Fall Short, Snap Eight-Game Streak

June 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (44-24, 1-1) had the tying and go-ahead runs on board in the ninth but couldn't overtake the Jupiter Hammerheads (37-31, 1-1) in a 2-1 loss on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Threshers look to end the series on a high note when they return for the finale on Sunday.

An RBI single in the fourth started the scoring for the Hammerheads, who took a 1-0 lead into the fifth. A wild pitch with a man on third added another run for Jupiter in the bottom sixth, doubling their lead to 2-0.

The Threshers got a run back in the seventh, with a rally beginning with a one-out walk to Avery Owusu-Asiedu. He moved to second on a walk by Devin Saltiban and scored on a single up the middle by Pierce Bennett to cut the Hammerheads advantage to 2-1.

Jordan Viars got on with a one-out double in the ninth and made it to the third, but the Threshers couldn't bring him home as they fell 2-1 in their first loss of the series.

Micah Ottenbreit allowed two runs on four hits, walking three and striking out six in 5.0 innings of work. Brandon Beckel tossed 1.2 shutout frames with one hit allowed and two strikeouts. Drew Garrett allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Ottenbreit pitched to two batters in the sixth...Owusu-Asiedu now leads the Threshers with 11 steals...Saltiban and Thomas walked a career-high three times...Ware reached on three of four plate appearances with a single and two walks...The Threshers walked nine times as a team and struck out eight, their best ratio of the season...The Threshers conclude a six-game road series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday, June 23...First pitch will be at 12:00 PM at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

