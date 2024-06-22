Maguire Mashes a Three-Run Blast as Bradenton Falls 9-3

June 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Javier Rivas and Enmanuel Terrero combined for four of the Bradenton Marauders' six hits as they fell 9-3 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday night at LECOM Park. Bradenton will aim for a series split on Sunday afternoon.

Lakeland jumped in front early in the first inning against Connor Oliver (0-3). Max Clark notched a one-out triple but was cutdown on a fielder's choice hit by Patrick Lee. Lee then stole second and scored on an RBI single from Eduardo Valencia to give the Flying Tigers a 1-0 advantage.

Kevin McGonigle doubled and advanced to third on a single from Clark to start the third before ultimately scoring on a wild pitch from Oliver to double the Lakeland lead. Valencia once again tallied an RBI single to pad the Flying Tigers lead to 3-0.

Lee then swatted a three-run home run in the fifth to open up Lakeland's largest advantage at 6-0. Starter Zach Lee (3-1) tossed a career-high six shutout frames against Bradenton to limit their offense to just two hits in the early goings. That changed when Garrett Apker (SV,1) entered out of the bullpen in the seventh.

After Apker struck out the first batter, Terrero singled and Rivas doubled before Solomon Maguire clubbed a three-run home run down the right field line to cut the deficit in half to 6-3.

The Flying Tigers got the three runs back with two scoring on a passed ball and another on a balk from Carlos Jimenez in the eighth. Valencia crushed a solo-home run to left-centerfield in the ninth to round out the scoring at 9-3.

Eli Wilson recorded the lone other hit for Bradenton in the ninth. Terrero recorded his first multi-hit game of the season as a Marauder with Maguire collecting his fifth home run of the season as well.

The Marauders and Flying Tigers wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 11:40 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends RHP Mike Burrows (MiLB Rehab) to the hill opposite of LHP Andrew Sears (2-2, 2.49) for Lakeland.

