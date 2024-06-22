Tampa Suspends Game against Palm Beach

June 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tonight's continuation game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Palm Beach Cardinals has been suspended due to unplayable field conditions. A double header is scheduled for Sunday, June 22nd.

The continuation game from tonight will be continued tomorrow. The game will resume in the bottom of the 4th inning and played to 9 innings in regulation.

The regularly scheduled game for tonight (6/22) is canceled and will not be made up.

Tomorrow's game two will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one and will be 7 innings in regulation.

Gates will open at 9:00a.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 12:00p.m.

As of right now, weather permitting, Brunch and Batting Practice on 6/23/24 is still scheduled for the normal time. Check social medias and emails for updates.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2024 Tarpons regular season home game. Post-game firework shows are scheduled for July 3rd (Independence Day Celebration) and September 7th (Fan Appreciation Night).

Please email [email protected] with the game date you would like to exchange your tickets.

