Dunedin, Daytona Postponed Due to Rain Saturday

June 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Saturday's scheduled game between the Blue Jays and Daytona Tortugas has been postponed due to inclement weather at TD Ballpark.

The game will be made up with a doubleheader on a date to be determined in Daytona. The Jays visit the Tortugas July 30-August 4.

Paid tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2024 Dunedin home game.

Sunday's game will remain a single, nine-inning contest, with first pitch set for 12:00pm. Tickets are available online at DunedinBlueJays.com.

