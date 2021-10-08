Tortugas' Allan Cerda Named Low-A Southeast Postseason All-Star

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced on Friday that Daytona Tortugas OF Allan Cerda has been named a Low-A Southeast Postseason All-Star outfielder. It is the first postseason honor in the 21-year-old's professional career and his second Low-A Southeast award of the season after being named the circuit's Player of the Week for Week 14 (Aug. 2-8).

Cerda is the first Tortugas player to be named to a league Postseason All-Star team since Daytona had six honorees on the 2018 Florida State League Postseason All-Star squad. RHP Ryan Hendrix, 1B Ibandel Isabel, RHP Joel Kuhnel, LHP Scott Moss, C Tyler Stephenson, and OF Taylor Trammell were all recognized that season.

Prior to being transferred to High-A Dayton on August 24, Cerda tallied a .242 batting average (55-227) over 66 games with the Tortugas. The Bronx, N.Y.-born outfielder tallied 32 extra-base hits, 14 home runs, and 42 RBI, in addition to collecting a .242/.362/.524 slash line and a .886 OPS.

Despite spending the final month of the season at another level and missing another month in the middle of the campaign with a left quad strain, Cerda finished the season among the league leaders in two key offensive categories. The right-handed swinger was tied for fifth in Low-A Southeast in home runs (14) and tied for seventh in extra-base hits (32).

Cerda went on a remarkable tear after being reinstated from the injured list on July 8. Following an 0-for-17 start, the Santo Domingo, D.R. resident posted a .321 average (34-106) with 26 runs scored, 18 extra-base hits, nine home runs, and 24 RBI in his final 30 games with the Tortugas. In that span, the prospect led the circuit in average (.321), home runs (9), on-base percentage (.435), slugging percentage (.679), OPS (1.114), total bases (72), and runs scored (26). Cerda was also second in RBI (24) and extra-base hits (18) and third in hits (34).

Among Tortugas with at least 250 plate appearances in 2021, Cerda led the team in home runs (14), RBI (42), hit-by-pitches (14), slugging percentage (.524), and OPS (.887).

Cerda finished his third professional season after being signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent on July 18, 2017, out of Santo Domingo, D.R. He is considered Cincinnati's No. 17 prospect by MLB.com and No. 24 by Baseball America.

