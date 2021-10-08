Peroza Named to Low-A Southeast All-Star Team

October 8, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Met third baseman Jose Peroza

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Met third baseman Jose Peroza(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced its Low-A All-Star teams on Friday and St. Lucie Met Jose Peroza was selected as the All-Star third baseman in the Southeast League.

Peroza played in 64 games for St. Lucie before being promoted to High-A Brooklyn in early August. While with the Mets Peroza put together a slash line of .274/.404/.442. He had an impressive .847 OPS.

Peroza slugged seven home runs and led the team in that category upon his promotion. He hit 15 doubles and tallied 47 RBI, which also led the team.

Peroza, 21, was signed by the Mets as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2016.

The MVP of the Low-A Southeast League was Bradenton catcher Endy Rodriguez. The Pitcher of the Year was Bradenton's Adrian Florencio. The Manager of the Year was Bradenton's Jonathan Johnston. The Top Prospect of the Year was Jupiter pitcher Eury Perez.

Votes were cast by league broadcasters, MiLB executives and select media members.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from October 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.