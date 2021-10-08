Five Dunedin Blue Jays Named to Low-A Southeast League Postseason All-Star Team

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays led the Low-A Southeast League in Postseason All-Star selections with five players being named to the team. This is the second consecutive time the Blue Jays topped the League in selections doing so in 2019 with four. The five selections were the most for Dunedin since 2008. Dunedin Blue Jays SS Orelvis Martinez earned his second Postseason All-Star selection also winning in the Gulf Coast League in 2019. 1B PK Morris, OF Steward Berroa, DH Addison Barger, and LHP Naswell Paulino received the honor for the first time in their careers.

SS Orelvis Martinez is the first Dunedin Blue Jays shortstop to be named to the team since Richard Urena in 2016. Martinez hit 19 home runs with 68 RBI during his 71 games in Dunedin. He also won two Player of the Week awards and Player of the Month for July.

1B PK Morris led the League in walks with 81 along with the second best OBP mark at .407. Morris also finished top 5 in SLG (.412) and OPS (.819). He ended the season defensively with a .992 fielding percentage in 87 starts at first.

OF Steward Berroa stole 55 bases to lead the League ahead of Miami Marlins prospect Nasim Nunez (33). Berroa came just seven stolen bases shy of the all-time Dunedin Blue Jays record set by Lonell Roberts in 1994. The Dominican Republic native hit .245 with seven home runs part of 24 extra-base hits.

DH Addison Barger finished top of the League in RBI at 80 and ended one home run shy of Orelvis Martinez at 18. The 6th round pick in 2018 earned two Player of the Week awards during the season, first for hitting for the cycle in the first month of the season on May 28th, and the second time in September driving in 15 runs against the Palm Beach Cardinals.

LHP Naswell Paulino ended the season with the best ERA among qualified pitchers with a 3.82 ERA in 96.2 IP. Paulino struck out 109 batters compared to 57 walks. He won seven games and held opponents to a .208 batting average. The lefty won Player of the Week honors in June going 6.0 innings with two hits, no runs, and three strikeouts.

