Perez and Mesa Jr. Earn Postseason Honors from Minor League Baseball

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads are proud to announce that both Eury Perez and Victor Mesa Jr. were recognized by Minor League Baseball for their 2021 efforts. Perez was named the Low-A Southeast Prospect of the Year while Mesa Jr. was selected as an All-Star outfielder.

On Opening Day, Perez was the youngest player on a minor league roster. The 18-year-old started 15 games for the Hammerheads and finished with a stellar 1.61 ERA before being promoted to the High-A Beloit Snappers. The Dominican native tallied 82 strikeouts with a 0.95 WHIP while in a Hammerheads uniform. With the Snappers, Perez continued to shine against older competition.

Perez utilizes a three-pitch mix that starts with a high-octane fastball. His four-seam fastball typically hovers between 93-97 MPH and would often overpower hitters. To complement the heater, Perez also employs a plus changeup that sits around 87 MPH. To round out the rotation, the 6-foot-8 righty has developed a sharp curveball, which consistently improved throughout the season.

In addition to the accolades from MiLB, the Marlins also honored Perez and named him the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Victor Mesa Jr. will also be taking home some hardware following the 2021 season. The Cuban native played 111 games for the Hammerheads and led the league in games played. The 20-year-old slashed .266/.316/.402 with 21 doubles, 11 triples, and five home runs.

The young outfielder was among the Low-A Southeast leaders in just about every offensive category for 2021. The lefty's 114 hits and 11 triples paced the league while finishing in the top-10 of runs (66), batting average (.266), slugging percentage (.402), RBIs (71), and extra-base hits (37).

Similar to Perez, the Miami Marlins honored Mesa Jr. following the 2021 season. The Marlins named Mesa Jr.

Both Perez and Mesa Jr. climbed up the Marlins' prospect list throughout the 2021 season. Perez now sits at No. 6 overall in the Marlins' organization (according to MLB Pipeline) while Mesa Jr. is No. 18 overall.

Full List of Low-A Southeast League All-Stars & Award Winners

First Base: PK Morris, Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays)

Second Base: Trevor Hauver, Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees)

Shortstop: Orlevis Martinez, Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays)

Third Base: Jose Peroza, St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets)

Catcher: Endy Rodriguez, Bradenton Marauders (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Outfield: Victor Mesa Jr., Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins)

Outfield: Steward Berroa, Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays)

Outfield: Allan Cerda, Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds)

Designated Hitter: Addison Barger, Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays)

Right-Handed Starter: Adrian Florencio, Bradenton Marauders (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Left-Handed Starter: Naswell Paulino, Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays)

Reliever: Enmanuel Mejia, Bradenton Marauders (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Manager of the Year: Jonathan Johnston, Bradenton Marauders (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Most Valuable Player: Endy Rodriguez, Bradenton Marauders (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Pitcher of the Year: Adrian Florencio, Bradenton Marauders (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Top MLB Prospect: Eury Perez, Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins)

