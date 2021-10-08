Marauders Players, Manager Take Home League Accolades

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced that three Marauders players and staff have received end-of-season awards.

Catcher Endy Rodriguez was named Low-A Southeast Player of the Year, right-handed pitcher Adrian Florencio was named Low-A Southeast Pitcher of the Year, and manager Jonathan Johnston was named Low-A Southeast Manager of the Year.

Rodriguez led the league with a .294 batting average, becoming the first Marauder to lead the league in hitting since Josh Bell batted .335 in 2014. He also paced the league with 46 extra-base hits while finishing second in hits (111), RBI (73), slugging percentage (.512), and OPS (.892). He tied for third in the league with 15 home runs and finished third outright with a .380 on-base percentage.

Florencio posted a 2.46 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP on the season while holding opponents to a .198 batting average in 20 games (19 starts). He led the league and all Pirates minor leaguers with 117 strikeouts and led the team with five quality starts (six or more innings pitched and three or fewer earned runs allowed). Florencio is the first Marauder to take home Pitcher of the Year honors since Tyler Glasnow in 2014.

In his first season as Marauders manager, Johnston piloted the team to a 71-48 record, the second-best mark in the league and the highest winning percentage (.597) in Marauders history. The U.S. Naval Academy graduate led Bradenton to its fifth postseason appearance in team history and its first league championship since 2016.

In addition, Rodriguez, Florencio and RHP Emmanuel Mejia were named to the league's All-Star team.

