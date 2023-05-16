Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in Game Three of North Division Final

The Toronto Marlies visit the Rochester Americans on Wednesday for Game Three of the North Division Final in a must win scenario. Rochester currently leads the best-of-five series 2-0.

Game two between the teams was a high scoring affair as Rochester won 7-4. Toronto went 3-for-5 on the penalty kill, 4-for-6 on the power play and had a 38-30 edge in all shot situations

"Our team has shown confidence all year to come back in every scenario and situation that we've been in," said Head Coach Greg Moore. "That's why we've had the success that we've had, it's because of the character and the belief in our group, and we will definitely be going into Game 3 with that belief."

"Confidence should be high in this group," said Max Ellis. "We've accomplished all year. We have the belief in the room that we have the right guys, and we have the right leaders. For now, it's just going out and executing."

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Max Ellis and Nick Abruzzese who had a goal and an assist in Game Two. On the Comets side, Sean Malone had a goal and two assists in Game Two.

Puck drop is at 7:05pm on AHLTV.

