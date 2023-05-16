Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in Game Three of North Division Final
May 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies visit the Rochester Americans on Wednesday for Game Three of the North Division Final in a must win scenario. Rochester currently leads the best-of-five series 2-0.
Game two between the teams was a high scoring affair as Rochester won 7-4. Toronto went 3-for-5 on the penalty kill, 4-for-6 on the power play and had a 38-30 edge in all shot situations
"Our team has shown confidence all year to come back in every scenario and situation that we've been in," said Head Coach Greg Moore. "That's why we've had the success that we've had, it's because of the character and the belief in our group, and we will definitely be going into Game 3 with that belief."
"Confidence should be high in this group," said Max Ellis. "We've accomplished all year. We have the belief in the room that we have the right guys, and we have the right leaders. For now, it's just going out and executing."
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Max Ellis and Nick Abruzzese who had a goal and an assist in Game Two. On the Comets side, Sean Malone had a goal and two assists in Game Two.
Puck drop is at 7:05pm on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 16, 2023
- Canucks Sign Kannok Leipert to One-Year AHL Contract Extension - Abbotsford Canucks
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in Game Three of North Division Final - Toronto Marlies
- Wranglers Fall to Firebirds in Triple Overtime in Game 3 - Calgary Wranglers
- North Division Final Shifts Back to Rochester for Game 3 Wednesday at Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023 Summer Tour Appearances Across Northeast Ohio - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Sign Ibragimov to One Year Deal - Utica Comets
- Firebirds Take Series Lead on Ryker Evans' Triple Overtime Winner - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Visit Rochester Americans in Game Three of North Division Final
- Toronto Marlies Host Rochester Americans in Game Two of North Division Final
- Toronto Marlies Host Rochester Americans in Game One of North Division Final
- Toronto Marlies Advance to North Division Finals
- Toronto Marlies Visit Utica Comets in Game Four of Round Two of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs