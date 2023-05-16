North Division Final Shifts Back to Rochester for Game 3 Wednesday at Blue Cross Arena

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans return home for Game 3 of the North Division Finals against the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, May 17 at The Blue Cross Arena. If necessary, a Game 4 is scheduled for Friday, May 19.

Rochester currently leads the best-of-five series 2-0 with a chance to close out the top-seeded Marlies as early as Wednesday and move on to the Conference Finals for the first time in 19 years.

Sabres Live, featuring Buffalo Sabres studio host and Amerks guest color analyst, Brian Duff, as well as Amerks Hall of Famer Martin Biron, will broadcast on-site from the Genesee Brew House beginning at 12 p.m. The Sports Bar, Rochester's daily sports talk radio show on The Fan Rochester, the flagship radio station and exclusive home of Amerks hockey, will also be broadcasting live from The Blue Cross Arena with extended programming beginning at 3 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Wednesday for the Genesee Pregame Happy Hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light. The first 5,000 fans in attendance for Game 3, which is quickly approaching sellout, will receive an Amerks rally towel.

Should a Game 4 be necessary, the Amerks will host another Playoff Pep Rally at the Genesee Brew House from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday followed by a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour at The Blue Cross Arena.

Tickets for Game 4 are on sale now and start as low as $18. Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

